Death notices

Jeannette Barnes, 73, of Jerome, passed away January 4, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Deborah Burke, 63, of Shoshone, passed away January 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Allen Milton Gillette, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away January 4, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Mark Nukaya, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Howard Dean Patterson, 73, of Jerome, passed away January 4, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

