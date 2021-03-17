 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Delva Eastman, 93, of Buhl, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Demetrio Gonzalez Garcia, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away March 15, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rhita Fay Hawk Hackworth, 87, of Jerome, passed away March 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Roy Joseph Miller, 93, of Wendell, passed away peacefully in his home on March 15, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Utahna Campbell Smith, 89 of Filer, passed away March 14, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

