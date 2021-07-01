 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Ann Alvarez, 78, of Hansen, passed away June 26, 2021, in Blaine County. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dalmiro Alvarez, 74, of Hansen, passed away June 26, 2021, in Blaine County. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Douglas Arthur Schrank, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away June 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kenneth Smith, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Katherine Louise Stegeman, 73, of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Carolyn Williams, 85, of Filer, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News