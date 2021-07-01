Death notices

Ann Alvarez, 78, of Hansen, passed away June 26, 2021, in Blaine County. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dalmiro Alvarez, 74, of Hansen, passed away June 26, 2021, in Blaine County. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Douglas Arthur Schrank, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away June 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kenneth Smith, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Katherine Louise Stegeman, 73, of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Carolyn Williams, 85, of Filer, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

