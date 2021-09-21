Death notices

Mason Adams, 15, of Rupert, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 in an accident. Graveside Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th St Rupert Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Melissa Ann Bench, 64, of Jerome passed away September 18, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jonna Ann Daughenbaugh, 50, of Filer, passed away September 16, 2021 at the University of Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jeana Lee Fowler, 47, of Wendell passed away September 19, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Wayne Garth French, 77, of Buhl, formerly of Idaho Falls, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.