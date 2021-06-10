Death notices

Joseph Doyle, 24, of Twin Falls, passed away June 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Charleene G. Reece, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away June 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
June Utz, 71, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.