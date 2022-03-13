Death notices

John F. Hadam, 90, of Jerome, passed away December 15, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, John’s birthday, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Danny Lynn Johnson, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away March 8, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Robert McBride, of Twin Falls, died in his home on March 12, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Harold Morris Pringle, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away March 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Carolyn Anderson Taylor, 81, of Burley, passed away Thursday evening, March 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.