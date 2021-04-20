Death notices

Joanna Ruth Aufdenkamp, 95 of Buhl, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kerry C. “Norris” Hepworth, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Phyllis Ellen Heward, a 97-year old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Diamond Peak Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Irene Hurst, 93, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Pomerelle Place in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Declo Cemetery. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sue Miller, 84, of Kimberly, passed away in her home on April 18, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0