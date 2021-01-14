Death notices

Ronald Otis Cooper, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sarahmarie Harwood, 66 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Edward Hellickson, 78, of Aberdeen, passed away January 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Virginia Mae Mulkey, 93 of Twin Falls, passed away January 13, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kenneth G. Pierson Jr., 66, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Vera Young, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away surrounded by her family on January 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

