Death notices

Nancy (Boaz) Elkins, 85, of Eagle, passed away at a local care center on Monday, December 28, 2020. Arrangements are through Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.

Dillon Johnson-Hoover, 19, of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, near Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jeanette Elaine Martinez, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away December 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Stacey Lynn McCallister, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away December 27, 2020, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joan Bronell Rork, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mark McClain Saccoman, 63, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

