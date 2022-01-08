 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Charles “Chuck” J. Mitani, 65, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Stephen Orchard, 88, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Highland Estates Burley. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Kelly G. Thomason, 87, of Jerome, passed away January 4, 2022, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Leonora H. Tonks, 63, of Twin Falls, died January 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

