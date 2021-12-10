Death notices

Daren Paul Beutler, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away December 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Raymond H. Crawford, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jo Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mike Herman Friesen, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Catarina Chaves Flores-Stover, 62, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0