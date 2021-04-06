Death notices

Don Frank Achenbach, 91, of Buhl passed away in Twin Falls. Arrangements will be under the directions by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Florence Mae “Pixi” Dahlberg, 77 year old Rupert resident, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert.

William LeeRoy Gilliland, 85, of Twin Falls passed away April 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Barbara M Hollway, 88, of Filer, Idaho, passed away in Boise, Idaho, March 31, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lillious “Emery” Linch Sr., 77, of Jerome, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Javier Jimenez Negrete, 51, of Jerome passed away April 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.