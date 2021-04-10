Death notices

Juanita C. Betty, 88, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at a Boise hospital on Friday, April 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.

Janice Fox, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Willard Raymond Jones, 83, of Paul, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Boise Veterans Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Barbara Frith, 80, of Filer, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. Services arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Scott “Scotty” Skiles, 45, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit Scotty’s tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

