Death notices
Freddie Benally, 84, of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Jose Cruz Reyes III, 25, of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, of injuries in an auto accident in Gooding County. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jeanne Rae Wayment, 61, of Burley, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald Guy Wayment, 68, of Richfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

