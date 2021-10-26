Death notices

Nancy Lee Anderst, 89, of Filer, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Bruce Duane Buster, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dennis Lee Gearing, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away October 24, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Tina Marie Krause, 52, of Twin Falls, passed away October 21, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Robert Charles Nora, 74, of Dietrich, passed away October 23, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Dixie Lou Prisbrey, 87, of Hagerman, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Bobbi Jo Weigt, 62, of Jerome, passed away October 24, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.