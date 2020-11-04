Death notices

Henry Leon Sellers, 76, of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Burley. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dale Leroy Shelby, 90, a former longtime area businessman, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Highland Glen Assisted Living in Highland, Utah. The funeral was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. A viewing for family and friends was held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial was in Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Richard Arys “Dick” Huizinga, his funeral was held Monday, Nov. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Memorials can be sent to Burley United Methodist Church memorial fund in the name of Dick Huizinga