Death notices

Harry Eslinger, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away July 22, 2021 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jay Leon Osterhout, 69, of Heyburn, passed away at his home in Heyburn. In keeping with Jay’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Ruper.

Michael George Wamego, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0