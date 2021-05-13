Death notices

Archie Ned Bench, 75, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Daniel Ramon Tuttle, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away May 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Reid Young, 85, of Rexburg and former of Burley, passed away at home in Rexburg Monday, May 10, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

