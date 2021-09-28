Death notices

Vada May Juker, 92, of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Treasure Valley in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Robert Manning Nielsen, 77, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Norma Senn, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away September 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Mary Simon, 72, of Filer, passed away September 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Kenneth Spencer, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at his residence in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

