Death notices

Consuelo “Connie” Alaniz, 78, of Jerome, passed away September 24, 2021, at her home. Funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Diane Beckmon, 72, of Gooding, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Jay Buddecke, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at Syringa Place. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Glen LeRoy Chapman, 90, of Kimberly, passed away September 22, 2021, at Ashley Manor of Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Bobby K. Hardy, 81, of Rupert, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans home in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Katherine Henke, 68, of Chalas, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Vada May Juker, 92, of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Treasure Valley in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Manning Nielsen, 77, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Norma Senn, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away September 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Mary Simon, 72, of Filer, passed away September 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Kenneth Spencer, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at his residence in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.