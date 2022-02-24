Death notices

Verda Jean Burgener, 94, of Burley, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ray Allen Price, 74, of Buhl, passed away February 23, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

William Thomas "Tom" Sauer, of Jerome, passed away February 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Robert Daniel Sheer, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away February 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Lucile L. Spencer, 92, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Delbert Earl Sutliff, 83, of Heyburn, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0