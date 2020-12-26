Death notices

Ana Victoria Mayes, 11, of Castleford, Idaho, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Services will be announced for a later date and posted on her tribute page at https://www.serenityfuneralchapel.com/ Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Cody Allen Naylor, 17, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.