Death notices

Sandra “Kay” Laswell, 72, of Jerome, passed away April 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gerald Martin Luther, 75, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Magee, 69, of Jerome, passed away April 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edmond Mason, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away April 12, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Annie Lou McKay, 86, of Nampa, passed away at a local hospital of natural causes on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Services are being provided by Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise. 208-321-9661

Evangeline Milton, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

George “Larry” Laird Shoup, 90, Tendoy, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the home of his son in Bellevue. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gary Wayne Ward, 66, of Nampa and formerly of the Magic Valley, died April 5, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at nampafuneralhome.com.

