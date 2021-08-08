Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 26-year-old man died after drowning at the Burley Snake River Marina boat docks.
- Updated
PETA is calling for an investigation and charges after Roman candles were lit inside the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo arena and hit cattle.
- Updated
Air quality in the city has reached unhealthy levels, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Police are investigating and three people are in hospitals after a car crashed into a concrete barrier Thursday near O'Leary Middle School.
Twin Falls County has the third highest seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 people of all counties in the state.
Record rainfall causes erosion damage in fire-scarred portions on forest land, prompting road closures west of Oakley
Did the record rainfall over the weekend help the drought?
- Updated
Residents who live east of Hailey were asked to voluntarily evacuate Thursday night because of a wildfire in Hangman's Gulch.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday urged more adults and teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning the public that schools could be disrupted as variants are spreading.
First responders, a medical helicopter and police are at the scene of a crash Friday where a westbound semi-truck went over the railing of the Interstate 84 exit 211 overpass.
Albertsons Companies Inc. says it’s getting ready in case coronavirus restrictions are reinstated as infections fueled by the delta variant have soared in recent weeks.