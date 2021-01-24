 Skip to main content
Death notices
Merrill Keith Egan, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Dawn Hansen, 61, of Jerome passed away January 18, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joyce Ann Johnson, 83, of Hansen passed away Sunday January 24, 2021. A viewing for Joyce will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, on Sunday January 31, 2021 from 3—5 p.m.

Matthew Paul Reno, 43, Truck Driver; formerly of Burley, Idaho, died Jan 21, 2021. Services pending. Condolences: www.OklahomaCityCremation.com

