Death notices

Roberta Ruth Canine, 100, a resident of Gooding passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Angie Lynn Champneys, 43 of Kimberly passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
David Eugene Loranger, 74, of Buhl died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Gracie Kay Stevenson, the 10-month-old daughter of Grant and Taylor Whitaker Stevenson, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.