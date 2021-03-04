 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Jimmy “Freck” Asher, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Monday, March 1, 2021. The funeral is pending and has been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lucille Crouson, 81, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Michael Martin, 62, of Jerome, passed away March 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gregory Scott Vierstra, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on February 26, 2021. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News