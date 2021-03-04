Death notices

Jimmy “Freck” Asher, 78, of Heyburn, passed away at his home Monday, March 1, 2021. The funeral is pending and has been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lucille Crouson, 81, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Michael Martin, 62, of Jerome, passed away March 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gregory Scott Vierstra, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on February 26, 2021. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

