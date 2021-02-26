Death notices

Jim Armitage, 82 of Buhl, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kenneth “Kenny” H. Kimball, 79, of Bellevue, passed away February 24, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mary Anna “Anna” Moore, 91, of Hansen, passed away February 22, 2021, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Leonel “Leo” Sanchez, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Alden Samuel James Tolman, 18, of Burley, passed away Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

