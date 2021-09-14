Death notices

Dollie Mae (Adams) Egersdorf Aldrich, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Joyce R. Goodrich, 94, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Bud (Richard Lowell) Grantier, 92, passed away of natural causes on September 8, 2021, at Rosetta Assisted Living Center. At his request, there will be no services.

Lauri Ann Patton, 65 of Gooding, passed away Saturday morning, September 11, 2021, at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. You can visit her tribute page at www, serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com.

Rosa Lee Riddle, 97, of Jerome, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Evelyn Joan Scott, 85, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

