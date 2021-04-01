Death notices

Timothy Dean Hodge, 57, of Twin Falls, passed away March 29, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ivan D. Ledbetter, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Phil Mitchell, 69, of Kimberly, passed away March 29, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

John Parker, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away March 30, 2021 at his home, Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Patricia Westerman, 79, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Highland Estates in Burley. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

