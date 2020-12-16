 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Richard Henry Bohle, 97, of Rupert, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home in Rupert. A graveside service will be held at a later date this coming spring at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bradley Keith Mattix, 50, of Wendell, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Jose Mendoza, 62, of Picabo, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

DeVerl Richins, 90, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Blenda Lee Farwell Watterson, 73, of Heyburn, passed away at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. At this time, no formal services will be held to honor Blenda’s wishes. Her remains will be laid to rest in Gem Memorial Gardens next to her parents. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

