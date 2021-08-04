Death notices

 Skip to main content
Phillip “Max” Coy, 80, of Jerome, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at a Jerome care facility. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, Jerome.

Henry Jones, 85, of Garland, Texas, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away August 3, 2021, in Garland, Texas. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Leila Neilson, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away August 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

