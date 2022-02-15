Death notices

Daniel Dotson, 67, of Twin Falls, died on February 13, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

David Grigsby, 63, of Twin Falls, died on February 13, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Warren Tim Harris, 62, of Elba, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jimmy Lloyd Jacobson, 65, of Gooding, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Sandra Lee Mabey, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Annette Pason, 64, of Twin Falls, died February 13, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dale W. Ricks, 84, of Gooding, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Bernita C. Voorhees, 84, of Buhl, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Howard D. Westerman, 80, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. There will be no formal service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dan E. Whitney, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away February 12, 2022, at Ashley Manor of Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0