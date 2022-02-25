Death notices

Jacqueline Marzitelli, 70, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lewiston, passed away early in the morning at her home on February 22 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sandra Kay Mays, 75, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Banner Del. E. Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, Arizona. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Richard T. “Dick” Rees, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at home. No services will be held. Arrangements and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Secnd Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

