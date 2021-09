Death notices

Norma Louise Chaney, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away September 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Lois Claireen Moss, a 94-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Cassia Regional Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Filemon Nunez Rodriguez, 77, of Jerome, passed away September 14, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Doris Romero, 90, of Paul, passed away Saturday September 11, 2021 at home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Marion "Elmo" Short, 98, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Elizabeth Mae Vawser, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away September 13, 2021 at Serenity Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Tina Louise Whitman, 49, of Twin Falls, passed away September 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0