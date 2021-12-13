Death notices

Janet Louise Kennedy Ames, a 73-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Debra D. Bright, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cenoma House Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marie A. Cardon, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away December 11, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Alex Dean Christensen, 28, of Twin Falls, passed away December 10, 2021 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Christine Deagle, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at a local hospital on December 10, 2021. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Murline “Kay” Denton, 86, of Boise, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Life Care Center of Treasure Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

William Ward Knox II, age 78, of Fairfield passed away at a Boise Hospital on Friday, December 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Genevieve Marie May, age 93, of Rupert, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Momir Simic, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday December 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Melvin Wolters, 88, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home on December 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

