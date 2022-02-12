Death notices

Joshua Barnett, 22, a resident of Cookville, Tennessee and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, in Cookville. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ralph K. Bastian, 76, of Kimberly, died peacefully at home on February 11, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

LaRue Horting, 90, of Pocatello, passed away February 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Michael Johnson, 80 of Jerome passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Russell Sebren, 47, of Twin Falls, passed away February 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Teri Lyn Turnage, 61, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

