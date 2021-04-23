Death notices

LeRoy “Roy” I. Carpenter, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away April 22, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Betty Mae Hollifeld, 98, of Filer, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Cedar Draw Assisted Care in Filer. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mary Lou Lawrence, 101, of Wendell, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

William Roy Wolfinbarger, 83, a former resident of Jerome for 25 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021. To pass on condolences to the family, please visit his tribute page at lmtribune.com/obituaries/william-bill-roy-wolfinbarger.

