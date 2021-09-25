 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Alexander A. Otto, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Richard “Dick” A. Thompson, 71, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Floyd Edward Wheeler, 86, a resident of Castleford, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in San Carlos Bay, Sonora, Mexico. Local arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

William “Bill” Dean Wilkins, 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News