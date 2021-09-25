Death notices

Alexander A. Otto, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Richard “Dick” A. Thompson, 71, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Floyd Edward Wheeler, 86, a resident of Castleford, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in San Carlos Bay, Sonora, Mexico. Local arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

William “Bill” Dean Wilkins, 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

