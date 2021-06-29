 Skip to main content
Death notices

Shirley Faye Covey, 85, a resident of Kimberly and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home in Kimberly. A private family burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

