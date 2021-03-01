 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Raymond Benedict Dominguez, 79 of Hansen, passed away February 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Marcus Clement Henkelman, 60, of Twin Falls, passed away February 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Mary Requa, 89, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday February 23, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday March 6, 2021, at 3:30 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Esperanza Rodriguez, 55, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her home. A viewing and rosary will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 also at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

