Death notices
Death notices

Loretta M. Arnold, 83, of Jerome, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Services are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Harold Cox, 60, of Wendell, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Services are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Tony Diaz De Leon, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Anna "Ruth" Foster, 90, of Jerome passed away August 18, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Leon C. Murray, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

