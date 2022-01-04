Death notices

Hawley A. Harrison Jr., 96, of Heyburn, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home in Heyburn. The funeral is pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Patricia E. Layman, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Cleston “Glade” Merrrell, 91, of Kimberly, passed away on January 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Redge E. Peterson, 74, of Burley, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Shawn Matthew Powers, 14, of Twin Falls, passed away December 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gary Alan Saunders Sr., 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Reginald A. Schwartzhoff, 80, of Twin Falls, died January 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Leslie Gayle Graham Silvester, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Lisa M Stegora, 43, of Ocean Park, Washington, died December 30, 2021, in Ocean Park, Washington. Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach, Washington, is handling arrangements.

Norma Jean Temple Dietz, 91, of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Edna Schow Wilson, 91, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

