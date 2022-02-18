Death notices

Keith Allen Conner, 68, of Wendell, died Wednesday, February 16 2022, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
William “Bill” Brown Elliott, 83, of Filer, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Boise. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Beverly Jean Morgan, 91, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.