Death notices

Roberta Dickens, 90, of Jerome, passed away October 6, 2021, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mary P. Sheehan, 83, of Elko, Nevada, passed away October 7, 2021, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jose Edgar “Joe” Agueda, 58, of Jerome, passed away October 7, 2021, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

George Hargrave, 95, of Jerome, passed away October 8, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

James Warren Lockes, 78 of Leadore, passed away October 7, 2021, at the Veterans Regional Medical Center in Boise. Graveside services will be held at the Mountain View green Cemetery in Leadore on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

James Franklin Vincent, 86, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

