Death notices

Donna Beadle, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away June 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jay Chandler, 80, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Gary Lee Maffin, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away June 12, 2021, at Syringa Place. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Lonnie R. Martin, 81, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Kyle L. Rutledge, 76, of Jerome and formerly of Blaine County, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Mary Marguerite Wengert, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away June 15, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.