Death notices

LaTrisha Black, 52, of Twin Falls, passed away December 5, 2021, in her home. Arrangements in the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Earl D. Coker, 82, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 2, 2021. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Arnold R. Gutknecht, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away December 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements in the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Roy Ray Laswell, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Beverly A. McKibben, 86, of Meridian, passed away December 5, 2021, in her home. Arrangement in the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Patricia Clements Murray, 63, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

John Othel, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away December 4, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Robert J. Petter, 51 of Buhl, passed away on Sunday December 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dollie M. Williamson, 94, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

