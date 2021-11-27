 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Mildred “Millie” Inouye, age 78, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers, age 90, of Burley, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at her home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

June Marie Mallea, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away November 26, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News