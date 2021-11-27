Death notices

Mildred “Millie” Inouye, age 78, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers, age 90, of Burley, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at her home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

June Marie Mallea, 81 of Twin Falls, passed away November 26, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

