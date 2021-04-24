Death notices

Robert L. Atkinson, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away April 19, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

LeRoy Carpenter, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away April 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Family will receive friends at a viewing on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kimberly Nazarene Church. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jani Allene Hamby, 54 of Filer, passed away April 21, 2021 at Twin Falls Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Armondo Santos Jr., 53, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Bountiful, Utah. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

