Death notices

Antoinette Joanne (Toni) Farnham, 80, formerly of Buhl, passed away February 21, 2022, in South Lake Tahoe, California. Cremation and services are under the care of McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Joseph Ptacek, 60, of Hagerman, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Ethel M. Romans, 91, of Gooding and formerly of Buhl, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

