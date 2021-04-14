Death notices

Barbara S. Jenks, 87, of Wendell, passed away April 13, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Thomas L. Judd, 69, of Heyburn, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joe Arthur Koch, 78, of Buhl, passed away April 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynold Funeral Chapel.

Jeanette Newberry, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home April 13, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Charlene R. Otto, 85, of Jerome, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Kimberly. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel

